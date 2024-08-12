 Madhya Pradesh: 26 Trains Cancelled Due To Non-Interlinking Work In Damoh; Check Deatils Below
Madhya Pradesh: 26 Trains Cancelled Due To Non-Interlinking Work In Damoh; Check Deatils Below

Bina-Damoh Express train has been cancelled from August 25 to September 14.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 26 Trains Cancelled Due To Non-Interlinking Work In Damoh; Check Deatils Below | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): In all 26 trains have been cancelled due to non-interlinking work underway at railway station in Damoh. Some of the major trains that have been cancelled are as follows.

* Bina-Damoh Exp from August 25 to September 14

* Bina-Katni Exp from August 26-September 13

* Howrah-Bhopal from September 9- September 11

* Bhopal-Itarsi from August 25 to September 3

* Rewa-Ambedkar Nagar from Sept 5 to Sept 13

* Bhopal -Singrauli from August 28 to Sept 12

* Santragachhi Exp from August 28 Sept 12

* Bhopal-Bilaspur from August 24 Sept 14

* Indore-Howrah till Sept 9

