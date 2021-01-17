Madhya Pradesh: 2,500 HSS and high schools run by in-charge principals

BHOPAL: About 40% of the higher secondary and high schools across the state are working without principals. Senior lecturers are given charge of the post which is also having an adverse impact on the learning of students.

About 2,500 out of a total of 6,000 higher secondary and high schools in state are being run by in-charge principals. Several schools that were upgraded last year are without permanent principals till date.

According to officials of the school education department, the posts of principals are filled through promotion of senior teachers. The central government had proposed that 50% of the posts of principal should be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining through eligibility tests of teachers interested in the post.

However, the suggestion given by Union government is hanging fire and the state government has not taken any decision in the matter yet. Adding to the students’ woes, there is no progress or activity on the teachers’ promotion front.