Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old man rapes stepmother in Bhopal, police clueless about accused

BHOPAL: Govindpura police registered a case against 25-year-old man on Saturday evening for raping his stepmother. The accused sneaked into her house when she was asleep and grabbed her. The victim’s husband had died three years back and she lives with her two minor children.

Assistant Sub Inspector Vasudev Savita said father of accused had married the victim after death of his first wife. The accused lives in the same area as the victim is, said Savita. On Friday night, he entered her house, gagged and tied her up. The accused imposed himself on the 24-year-old woman and raped her while both her children were asleep, said police. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

She informed her relatives about it but they suggested not to report the matter. However, she approached police on Saturday evening and lodged a complaint. The accused is on the run. Police have launched search.