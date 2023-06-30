 Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Dead After 2 Men Slit His Throat With Broken Beer Bottle In Balaghat
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth died after two miscreants allegedly slit his throat with a broken beer bottle over some money, behind Balaghat Nursing Home.

The deceased Anurag Mishra was a resident of Saugon Vana, worked as a truck driver. He had been staying at his in-laws' place behind Balaghat Nursing Home for the past few days.

According to Nai Dunia, on Friday at 9:30 PM, two individuals approached him and engaged in a dispute over money. As the argument became more serious, they violently struck Anurag's throat with a broken beer bottle, causing excessive bleeding and leading to his death.

Upon receiving the information, the Kotwali Police reached the scene and took possession of the body.

The case has been initiated, and an investigation is underway.

