Madhya Pradesh: 25 e-vehicles rally on road to promote energy conservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A road show of electric vehicles was taken out here on Saturday by New and Renewable Energy Department to raise awareness about replacing traditional motor vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) in view of climate change.

According to chief engineer of Urja Vikas Nigam Bhuvnesh Patel, the road show had about 25 e-vehicles including 18 four-wheelers and 7 e-rickshaws. It kicked off from Urja Vikas Nigam office on Link Road No 2 to pass through several localities including New Market, Minto Hall area and Jahangirabad and then get back to the corporation building - Urja Bhavan from where it started.

Patel said, “About eight four-wheelers belonged to the officials of the Madhya Pradesh Energy Department as we have been promoting use of e-vehicles by using them ourselves. E-rickshaws are also becoming better alternatives for intra-city connectivity.”

“The goal of Energy Literacy Campaign is to make every citizen aware about energy conservation, management, its utilisation and making them sensitive towards environment,” he added.

Patel informed people about the benefits of e-vehicles and urged them to register their first vehicles at the earliest. He also told them about the policies of union and state governments to promote e-vehicles and make their maintenance affordable.

Notably, the e-vehicle policy of Madhya Pradesh provides incentives to the e-vehicle users that include only 1% motor vehicle tax, no registration fees, no parking charge on e-vehicles and no operational permit for commercial use too.

Bhaturas upset bees during road show, journo hospitalised

Bees attacked the officials and guests ahead of the road show organised by Urja Vikas Nigam on Saturday, which creating a chaos on the premises.

An official from Urja Vikas Nigam told Free Press that there was a beehive on the hind side of the building, which was triggered due to the smoke. The hive has been there for long but no such incident ever happened.

“Since the planned road show of electric vehicles got delayed, we thought to make snacks for the guests and media persons who had come to attend the road show. As they put a bhatura in the hot burning oil, there emerged a ball of smoke, which upset the bees,” he added.

Though the officials and guests struggled their way to a packed room to save themselves, many were stung badly. One media person is reported to be hospitalised.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:59 PM IST