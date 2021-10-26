Madhya Pradesh: 24,000 government employees, 50 CRPF companies to conduct bypolls

BHOPAL: Over 50 companies of Central Reserve Police Forces will be pressed into service to conduct by-elections in three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on October 30.

With modified election guidelines in place due to Covid pandemic, election campaigning will stop on October 27 at 6 pm. Till now, election campaign used to end two days before of polling but with revised Covid guidelines, campaign will stop 72 hours before voting.

An Election Commission official said over 50 CRPF companies will be deployed to conduct free and fair elections in three assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies.

These forces are in addition to the police and home guards that will be deployed from the state. Election Commission official said over 24,000 government employees will be engaged to conduct bypolls in state.

Additional police force has been deployed in the areas sharing their borders with neighbouring states. The four constituencies going to by-election share their borders with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Election Commission is also keeping a close watch on expenditure made by the candidates besides their ways to threaten and allure voters.

Vulnerable and sensitive polling booths have been identified and appropriate arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras and webcasting on the day of polling has been made.

Election Commission has also instructed officials to ensure implementation of Covid guidelines on the day of polling.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:42 PM IST