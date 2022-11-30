Madhya Pradesh: 23 MBA students of SHIM bag job offer at 1 point 1 solutions

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A public listed company named 1point1 solutions conducted a recruitment drive at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management in Bhopal on Wednesday, in which 23 students of the institution bagged the job offer, the college authorities said.

The authorities added that with the recruitment drive, SHIM has set a new record in campus placements.

The college authorities said that the company had conducted the recruitment drive for the posts of management trainee, in which a total of 70 MBA and Integrated MBA students participated. The selection process encompassed the group discussion and personal interview round, after which a total of 23 students were selected for the said post.

Nine students from the MBA course bagged the job, who are namely, Dimple Sharma, Riya Yadav, Amisha Singh, Nisha Mewara, Divya Chauhan, Varsha Babani, Harshala Wadhwani, Subudhi Ahuja and Supriya Verma.

The remaining students who bagged the job belonged to the Integrated MBA course, among whom, some of them were alumni of the college.

Managing director of the institute, Hero Gyanchandani and Director, Dr Ashish Thakur have congratulated all the selected students on the accomplishment and have wished them a bright future ahead.