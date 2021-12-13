Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old girl commits suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl committed sucide by consuming rat killing poison under Belgagh police station in Jabalpur on Saturday night.

Maternal uncle of the girl, Sandeep Jat said that during the time of the incident, the entire family members had gone to attend a Lagunotsav function in the neighbourhood.

The girl had returned home early after having dinner. When the family reached home, they saw a white foam coming out from the girl's mouth. They took her to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her dead, Sandeep added.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Belbagh police station in charge SL Verma said that no suicide note has been found with the spot as of now. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

