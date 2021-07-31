Watch video: 22 inmates injured as barrack wall collapses in Bhind district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-two inmates sustained injuries after a dilapidated wall of Bhind jail caved on Saturday morning. The incident occurred because of heavy rain. The condition of one of the prisoner is critical.

According to information, the wall of barrack number-6 of the jail caved in at 5.10 AM.

Superintendent of police, Bhind Manoj Kumar Singh said that one of the prisoners have suffered serious injuries. “He has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment. Rest of the injured inmates are undergoing treatment at district hospital,” Singh said.

Sources said that jail administration had written to PWD department for renovation work of Barrack number-2, 6 and 7 of the jail, as the seepage of rain water was seen in these barracks.

Manoj Singh said that the jail building was quite old and the wall might have collapsed as a result of incessant rains over the last couple of days.

There were 255 prisoners inside the prison at the time of the incident. "Now, All inmates are being shifted to Gwalior Central Jail," said an officer of Jail Department.