Madhya Pradesh: 22 districts record night temperature between 4 degrees to 10 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Twenty two districts of the state recorded night temperature between 4 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Umaria shivered at 4.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.5 degrees Celsius while Rewa experienced intense chill at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Khajuraho, Mandla and Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius while Naugaon recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius and Gwalior registered minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.9 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 12.5 degrees Celsius. Datia recorded minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Raisen recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius while Damoh recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius. Satna and Sidhi recorded 7.1 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively. As per meteorological department, the western disturbance, which has impacted Delhi and surrounding areas, will impact Madhya Pradesh in couple of days. After December 29, Madhya Pradesh will register sharp fall in temperature. At present, same weather trend will continue.

The cold wave intensified in Kashmir with the minimum temperature dropping across the valley to stay several notches below the freezing point on Sunday. The weather remained dry and cold across Kashmir since the snowfall on December 12, the officials of Meteorological Department said.