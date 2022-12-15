Madhya Pradesh: 210 applicants bag job offer at mega employment fair in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A mega employment fair was organised at the sports ground of Rehti town of Sehore district on Thursday, in which as many as 210 applicants bagged a job offer.

The fair was inaugurated by Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, elder son of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A total of 723 applicants registered themselves in the fair, out of whom 573 applicants were selected at the preliminary stage, while 210 of them were handed over offer letters.

On the occasion, Kartikeya Singh Chouhan said that the employment fair is aimed at providing jobs to the unemployed youths of Rehti. He added that the employment fair is an outstanding opportunity for such youths to bag a job offer. Furthermore, he said that several departments have also laid stalls to provide information to the youths about self-employment schemes.

AISECT company from Pithampur selected 25 applicants in the employment fair, while Sagar manufacturing company selected 5, Magnum group from Bhopal selected 55 applicants and Vardhman fabrics from Budhni selected 13 applicants, followed by other companies.

Talking to the media, job seekers Kajal, Neha, Kusum, Monika and Anjali, who bagged a job offer at the fair, expressed their elation on the selection and said that the employment fair turned out to be fruitful for them.

