Madhya Pradesh: 2020 belongs to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma

BHOPAL: Two leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma, have shone brightly in the political sky of the state in 2020. Shivraj Singh Chouhan lost power after the Assembly elections of 2018. He got back his crown after just 15 months. Likewise, Sharma, a middle-level leader, became president of the party’s state unit. That way, the passing year has been auspicious for him.

Just after a few days of his becoming party head, the BJP came back to power. This is the reason why his stature has gone up. Chouhan, too, has gained a lot of political power in 2020. A major challenge that he faced after becoming chief minister was the by-elections.

Everyone assumed that the Congress would win more seats than the BJP. Nevertheless, the party, under the leadership of Chouhan, won 19 of the 28 seats in the by-elections and formed the government for three years.

Besides Chouhan, all other leaders got a shock because of the by-poll outcome. A top-rung leader of the Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP. Scindia’s flight to the ruling party may have helped the BJP return to power, but his stature in politics has been reduced. Scindia’s condition is such as he has been struggling for one and a half months to make his loyalists ministers in the state cabinet.