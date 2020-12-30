Madhya Pradesh: 2020 belongs to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma

BHOPAL: Two leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma, have shone brightly in the political sky of the state in 2020. Shivraj Singh Chouhan lost power after the Assembly elections of 2018. He got back his crown after just 15 months. Likewise, Sharma, a middle-level leader, became president of the party’s state unit. That way, the passing year has been auspicious for him.
Just after a few days of his becoming party head, the BJP came back to power. This is the reason why his stature has gone up. Chouhan, too, has gained a lot of political power in 2020. A major challenge that he faced after becoming chief minister was the by-elections.
Everyone assumed that the Congress would win more seats than the BJP. Nevertheless, the party, under the leadership of Chouhan, won 19 of the 28 seats in the by-elections and formed the government for three years.
Besides Chouhan, all other leaders got a shock because of the by-poll outcome. A top-rung leader of the Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP. Scindia’s flight to the ruling party may have helped the BJP return to power, but his stature in politics has been reduced. Scindia’s condition is such as he has been struggling for one and a half months to make his loyalists ministers in the state cabinet.
The year has not been favourable to former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. The duo running the state government led by the Congress got a shock when Scindia, along with 19 legislators, defected to the BJP. This led to the fall of the Congress government. The weak management of the two leaders also came to light. After that, four more legislators of the Congress left the party which could muster only nine seats in the by-elections. The political situation rattled those two leaders.
When the BJP returned to power, the stature of Narottam Mishra went up, but he fell short of the Chief Minister’s chair. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was caught in the farmers’ agitation by year-end. As Tomar is the Union Agriculture Minister, it has become a big challenge for him to end the agitation.
Focus will be on Vijayvargiya in 2021
In 2010, focus will be on BJP’s senior and powerful leader Kailash Vijayvargiya of Madhya Pradesh. Bengal assembly elections will be held next year, and Vijayvargiya has been working in that state for three years. If the BJP forms the government in Bengal, Vijayvargiya will emerge as a star politician of 2021.
