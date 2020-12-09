Madhya Pradesh: 20,000 houses remain without water supply in Bhopal, nearby construction uproots pipeline

BHOPAL: The water supply to nearly 20,000 houses remained suspended on Wednesday as the Kerwa water supply pipeline was damaged. The pipeline was damaged while sewage pipelines were laid nearby.

The Kerwa water supply lines were laid nearby three years ago. The distribution line was uprooted by the JCB machines while development work was underway.

AK Raghuvanshi, incharge of the project, said the water supply will remain suspended on Wednesday in nearly 20,000 houses in areas of Sarwadharam and Lalita Nagar. He said the pipeline will be repaired soon and water supply will be resumed within a day.