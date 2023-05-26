 Madhya Pradesh: 20-yr-old hangs self; grabage truck carries her dead body in absence of ambulance in Budhni; Visuals surface
Madhya Pradesh: 20-yr-old hangs self; grabage truck carries her dead body in absence of ambulance in Budhni; Visuals surface

Investigation is underway and the reason of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Friday, May 26, 2023
article-image

Budhni (Madhya Pradesh) : A 20-year-old married woman was found hanging in her bedroom in Budhni of Sehore district on Friday.

However, an unfortunate twist came to light as the woman's body had to be transported via municipality's garbage truck in absence of proper facilities like ambulance in Budhni--which is also the CM's constituency.

Police said the incident unfolded in Ward 12 of Budhni village, where Kajal had been residing on rent with her husband, Pushpendra Pal. The duo had been married for two years now.

Shashank Gurjar, the sub-divisional officer of Budhni, stated that an investigation into the death had been initiated and the reason of her death is yet to be ascertained.

