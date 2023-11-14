Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Girl Dies From Burns, 3 Sustain Injuries

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl was burnt alive and three of her family members sustained injuries in an incident of fire in a stationery shop in Bhorgarh village late Sunday evening when she was celebrating Diwali along with her family members.

The police handed over the body to her family members after the post mortem. There is a stationery shop in the house of Vijay Sathvane. During Lakshmi Puja in the shop Sathvane’s niece Pranjal, along with Prateek Sashvane and Vijay Sathvane, kept lamps at different places.

A curtain caught fire which spread to the bottles containing petrol and the freeze exploded. Pranjal, Vijay, Kishore and Prateek were present in the shop. But for Pranjal, all others came out of the shop with severe injuries. Although two fire engines rushed to the spot, they could not save Pranjal.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)