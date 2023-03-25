Madhya Pradesh: 20 labourers injured, 9 critical after loading vehicle overturns in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A loading vehicle carrying two dozen labourers overturned near Mogra village under Maharajpur police station, injuring 20 laborers. Of them, nine are critical and have been referred to Sagar District Hospital.

Around two dozen labourers were riding in the cargo vehicle number, traveling from Ramkhiria village towards Khakaria when the vehicle went out of control and overturned near village Mogra. The passengers immediately called 108 ambulance and dialed 100 for help, and the injured were taken to the Community Health Center for treatment. The labourers suffered injuries in their head, arms, legs, and chest.

BJP and Congress leaders also visited the injured.

The labourers were headed to the farm of Sanjay Byare in Khakaria village for pounding garlic. The accused driver is still absconding, and a crime will be registered after the statement of the injured, said Maharajpur Police Station in-charge Satendra Singh Bhadoria.

