Madhya Pradesh: 2 Staffers Lose Salary For Failing To Finish Ladli Behna Yojna Papers

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The salaries of computer operators Ranveer and Rajveer have been deducted for not completing documents they had to prepare for Ladli Behna Yojna, official sources said on Tuesday. Both of them have lost salaries for seven days each.

According to reports, a resident of ward number four in Morena, Tussi Ram, received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office in Bhopal, that she had been given the benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

Nevertheless, Kushwaha complained over the phone that no benefits were given to her under the scheme.

On getting the complaint, the officials sought feedback on the issue from collector Ankit Asthana.

It came to light that Rajveer Kushwaha and Ranveer Kushwaha were found guilty of failing to prepare the documents.

Commissioner of Nagar Palika Devendra Singh Chouhan ordered deduction of seven days’ salary of both of them.

In another incident, Kailashi received a call from CMO that she had been given benefits under the Ladli Behna scheme, but she informed the CMO that she did not get any benefits, since her documents were not updated.

When Asthana was informed about it, he directed the commissioner of Nagar Nigam to look into the case.

Singh visited the house Kailashi Kushwaha who informed him that since her documents had been incomplete, she could not get the benefits of the scheme.

Her forms were submitted online, they were incomplete.

When the forms were being submitted Sanjay Kumar Jain was the in charge of Ladli Behna Yojna.

The forms were to be filled by the officials of the civic body, but Jain failed to complete the work, so he was issued a show-cause notice.

