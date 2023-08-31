 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured As Car Overturns In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured As Car Overturns In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured As Car Overturns In Gwalior

The three other injured persons, in the age group of 15 to 20 years, have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

Read Also
MP: 3 Men Arrested After Video Showing Mob Thrashing Woman At Sagar Bus Stand Goes Viral
article-image

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told PTI over phone.

Abhiraj Khatik (15) and Shivam Khatik (21), both friends, died on the spot, the official said.

The three other injured persons, in the age group of 15 to 20 years, have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

Read Also
Disturbing Video: 'Bhaiya, Mujhe...' Woman Pleads For Mercy As Group Of Men Brutally Thrash, Kick...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sana Khan Murder Case: Nagpur Police Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Corpse

Sana Khan Murder Case: Nagpur Police Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Corpse

MP: “Quite Common During Polls,” Says Scindia after Shivpuri MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi Exits BJP

MP: “Quite Common During Polls,” Says Scindia after Shivpuri MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi Exits BJP

MP: 'People Whose Hearts Never Met Are Joining Hands,’ Union Min Scindia Takes Jibe At INDIA meet

MP: 'People Whose Hearts Never Met Are Joining Hands,’ Union Min Scindia Takes Jibe At INDIA meet

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured As Car Overturns In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured As Car Overturns In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Fallen Soldier's Wife Walks On Palms Of Villagers To Unveil Husband's Statue

Madhya Pradesh: Fallen Soldier's Wife Walks On Palms Of Villagers To Unveil Husband's Statue