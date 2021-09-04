Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, eight sustained injuries as two groups clash in Narsinghpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An old enmity over sand mining turned deadly late Friday night when two persons were killed and eight sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups in Narsinghpuri district, sources said on Saturday.

While three to four injured are undergoing treatment at Narsinghpur district, four have been referred to a hospital in Jabalpur.

The incident occurred at Dhingsara village under Salichowka police outpost of Gadarwara police station.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaiyaji Gurjar, 40 and Neeraj Gurjar, 21. Sources said that both deceased had sustained bullets injuries and died during treatment.

Heavy police forces have been deployed in the village and also at the district hospital.

Sources said that Purushottam Gurjar, who is Sarpanch of the village, and Bhaiyaji Gurjar used to be close friends. Both were involved in transportation and were also helping local sand mining company to run the sand mine site in Dhingasara village.

But, a few months ago the duo had a dispute over some issues and Purushottam Gurjar parted his way from sand mining, sources said.

“Members of both the groups used to have disputes on many occasions in the past. Recently, one of the members of Purushottam Gurjar manhandled Neeraj Gurjar, who belonged to Bhaiyaji Gurjar group. On Friday, Bhaiyaji Gurjar and his group members went to Purushottam Gurjar’s place to register their protest. They had a heated argument and it turned ugly when one of the members opened fire,” said a police officer, wishing not to be quoted.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Vipul Shrivastava said that a case had been registered and investigation was on to ascertain the reasons that led to the fatal clash. “Two have died and eight others have suffered injuries. Police have been investigating the case and the accused would be nabbed soon,” he said.

