 Madhya Pradesh: 2 including doctor killed in road accident on way to Bageshwar Dham
Madhya Pradesh: 2 including doctor killed in road accident on way to Bageshwar Dham

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Accident/Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a doctor were killed in a road accident on Saturday when they were going to Bageshwardham.

According to reports, a resident of Vishwanath colony in Chhatarpur, Shivam Chourasia, came to his home after completing his studies in a medical college in Nepal.

He was going to have a Darshan of Bageshwardham sarkar by an e-rickshaw.

As soon as the e-rickshaw reached near Kadari on Panna road, a car driver hit the vehicle.

Several people, including Dr Chourasia sustained severe injuries in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital and their family members were informed about the accident.

Dr Chourasia and another person were declared dead at the hospital.

article-image
