Madhya Pradesh: 2 dengue deaths reported in state

Bhopal: Dengue deaths tally increased to two in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. First death was from Guna and now second death has been reported in Sehore.

A 13-year-old boy of Sehore died of dengue at a private hospital in Bhopal on Saturday. Anant Malviya was the nephew of district president of Bharatiya Janata Party. As the news of his death spread, the district malaria department plunged into action. They sent survey teams to different parts of the district. Malaria officer in the district Kshama Barbe said that a six-member team reached Gopalpur and sought a report of the treatment of the boy.

A malaria team conducted door-to-door survey and fogged many places. The family members of the boy said that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the state capital.

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from dengue died at a private hospital in Bhopal. Neetu Sen, a resident of Guna, was rushed to Bhopal on August 17 as she had dengue symptoms. She died at a private hospital on Thursday.

Besides, Jabalpur district has recorded 176 cases of dengue in over a month but no death has been reported so far, said Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of Seth Govind Das District Hospital.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:24 AM IST