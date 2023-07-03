Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Killing Peacock, 2 Others On Run

Madhya Pradesh: Four Kill Peacock, Police Arrest Two At Mugispur | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused of peacock hunting were arrested by Sehore police on Sunday from Mugispur area. They are identified as Shahrukh from Ashta and Fahrukh from Khajrana, Indore. Two others, Zubair and Gabbar fled from the spot.

According to police, they reached Mugispur on Sunday night, on the basis of a tip-off received by their informer. Police were alerted that 4 people are heading towards Mugispur area with a dead peacock in an Alto car.

Acting upon the information, Sehore police reached the spot around 3 in the dawn and carried out investigations on the passing by vehicles. That's when they found the miscreants with the peacock’s body stuffed into a sack. Two out of four accused were arrested on the spot.

Later on in an inquiry, they admitted that they killed a peacock at Kakariya village. After which, Shahrukh and Fahrukh were produced before the court and police has demanded a remand for both. Two fled miscreants are still being searched for by the police.

