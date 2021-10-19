Madhya Pradesh: 1st Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Sai Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, RV Academy of Hockey and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy won their respective matches on Monday, the inaugural day of 10-day 1st Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship-2021 being played at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in the city.

The championship has been organised under aegis of Hockey India and Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Urban Administration and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh inaugurated the event by hitting a hockey ball on newly developed turf.

In the opening match, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy Amravati by 11-0. The team of Vivek Singh Academy scored 2 goals in first quarter, 6 in the third quarter and 3 goals in fourth quarter. The team's Dharmendra Pal scored 5 goals.

In the second match, RV Academy of Hockey defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 6-1. Bhai Behlo Academy took lead in the first quarter with a goal. RV Academy won the match by 6-1, scoring 4 goals in the second quarter, 1-1 in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

In the third match, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy by one-sided 13-0. Raja Karan Academy scored 2 goals in the first quarter, 3 in the second, 2 in the third and 6 in the fourth quarter. Team player Lovepreet Singh scored 6 goals while scoring a hat-trick in the match.

In the fourth match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Gumanahera Risers Academy by 2-1. The first goal of the match was scored by Aman Sharma for Gumanahera Risers in the second quarter. Roundglass Punjab scored two consecutive goals in the third quarter. Savraj scored goal at 34th minute and Captain Ravinder Singh scored a field goal at 42nd minute to give the team a decisive lead. In the fifth match, Sai Academy defeated HIM Academy by 3-1. In the final match, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 6-0.

Matches on Tuesday

1. Berar Hockey Academy vs Naval Tata Hockey Academy: 6. 45 am

2. Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy vs Namdhari Sports Academy: 8.30 am

3. Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy vs Mumbai Schools Sports Association: 10.15 am

4. Gumanhera Risers Academy vs Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy: 12 noon

5. Sai Academy Kolkata vs Citizen Hockey XI: 1.45 pm

6. HIM Academy vs Markandeshwar Hockey Academy: 3.30 pm

