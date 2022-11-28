Madhya Pradesh: 18th National Masters Swimming Competition, MP swimmers win 41 medals

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the 18th National Masters Swimming Competition concluded in Ambala, Madhya Pradesh swimmers won a total of 41 medals. MP swimmers won two gold, seven silver and five bronze medals on the last day of tournament on Sunday.

The tournament was held from November 25-27. Madhya Pradesh swimmers bagged a total of 41 medals, which includes five gold, 18 silver and 18 bronze medals. On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh's Dilip Joshi, and Shraddha Dwivedi, won gold medals in their respective categories. Similarly, Shraddha Dwivedi, Ashish Joshi, Dilip Joshi, Somesh Sharma, and Vikram Batham won silver medals in the women's and men's team freestyle relay events.

Krishna Chandra Raikwar, Kamaljit Kaur, Sangeeta Dhamija, Niharika and Madhu Gupta won bronze medals in their respective age groups. Madhya Pradesh's 50m relay team of Ramkumar Khilrani, Vikram Batham, Saurabh Sen, and Dilip Joshi won the silver medal with a timing of 2:09.64secs. Whereas Delhi(A) team bagged the gold medal with a timing of 2:07.95 secs, Delhi(B) team won bronze medal.

Madhu Gupta, a 60-year-old retired banker, won a bronze medal in the tournament in her respective category. Earlier, Madhu Gupta had said, "I have been swimming for last 22 years and I retired on October 31. So, I thought I'd do something new for myself and take up swimming professionally," Madhu said.

She added, "I always loved swimming but never thought I'd pursue it after retirement. I never thought I would prepare for a tournament or a competition, it was just a hobby. But this time, everyone encouraged me to participate in the nationals."