Madhya Pradesh: 18 sustain injuries after bus turns turtle in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen passengers were seriously injured after a private bus, carrying nearly 40 people, turned turtle between Kaidi and Baniatola area near Vaishno Devi temple on Monday, the police said.

Out of the 18 passengers, the condition of four was stated to be serious. The bus that left Balaghat at 12:30pm was going towards Waraseoni and KatangiTihodi.

The driver fled from the scene after the accident. According to some passengers, the bus was at a high speed and when it took a turn to save a cyclist, it overturned.

Conductor of the bus Kanhaiya Raut along with villagers took out the passengers from the vehicle.

Those who sustained minor injuries left for their destination by other vehicles.

The windowpanes of the bus were broken to take out the passengers.

Women, children and men were among the injured. On getting information a police team led by sub-divisional officer of police Arvind Shrivastava rushed to the spot and sent the injured to hospital.

Shrivastava said the bus was running at a high speed and turned turtle. The injured were rushed to Balaghat and Waraseoni hospital, he said.

