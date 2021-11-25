Madhya Pradesh: 17-year-old boy falls into canal with bike, dies on spot

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy riding a bike died after falling into a canal on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

When the accident occurred the boy Sandeep, a resident of Sushil Nagar, was going to irrigate his field in Naskhedi on a bike.

The boy was driving his two-wheeler very fast and fell into the canal. He died on the spot.

On getting information, Siddhikganj police rushed to the spot and sent the body to civil hospital in Ashta for postmortem.

In charge of Siddhikganj police station Kamal Singh Thakur said that the accident occurred when the boy was going to his field.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:15 AM IST