 Madhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple

Madhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple

The priests of Rampurwa Ashram organise the special worship.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Unchehara  (Satna): As many as 1,600 lamps were lit at Lalitamba temple for 24 hours on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. A special prayer is offered to Lalitamba on the occasion of Diwali and a large number of people from different parts of the district and its adjoining areas take part in it.

The priests of Rampurwa Ashram organise the special worship. A fair was organised in Chitrakoot to remember Ram’s return to Ayodhya after destroying the demon king Ravana. Because Chitrakoot is adjacent to Uttar Pradesh, thousands of people from that state also flocked to the fair.

The devotees took holy bath in the Mandakini and circumambulated the Kamdagiri mountain where thousands of lamps were lit. The administrative officials of UP and MP governments beefed up security for the devotees.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Amit Shah Promises Free Ayodhya Darshan In Guna Rally, Accuses Congress Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Has Stooped To Low Level Of Campaign: Bhupendra  

Congress Has Stooped To Low Level Of Campaign: Bhupendra  

Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Girl Dies From Burns, 3 Sustain Injuries

Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Girl Dies From Burns, 3 Sustain Injuries

Madhya Pradesh: Political Parties Intensify Electioneering In Last Leg

Madhya Pradesh: Political Parties Intensify Electioneering In Last Leg

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Road Nahin To Vote Nahin, Say Villagers

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Road Nahin To Vote Nahin, Say Villagers

Madhya Pradesh: 721 Vehicles Challaned, Over Rs 6L Recovered As Fine From Defaulters

Madhya Pradesh: 721 Vehicles Challaned, Over Rs 6L Recovered As Fine From Defaulters