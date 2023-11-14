Madhya Pradesh: 1,600 Lamps Lit At Lalitamba Temple

Representative Image

Unchehara (Satna): As many as 1,600 lamps were lit at Lalitamba temple for 24 hours on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. A special prayer is offered to Lalitamba on the occasion of Diwali and a large number of people from different parts of the district and its adjoining areas take part in it.

The priests of Rampurwa Ashram organise the special worship. A fair was organised in Chitrakoot to remember Ram’s return to Ayodhya after destroying the demon king Ravana. Because Chitrakoot is adjacent to Uttar Pradesh, thousands of people from that state also flocked to the fair.

The devotees took holy bath in the Mandakini and circumambulated the Kamdagiri mountain where thousands of lamps were lit. The administrative officials of UP and MP governments beefed up security for the devotees.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)