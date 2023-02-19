Madhya Pradesh: 16 students from Kerala injured after bus overturns in Panna; vehicle helper killed

Representative Image |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying students from Kerala overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna's district, killing the vehicle's helper and injuring 16 students, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kuakheda village, located about 150 km from the district headquarters, Raipura police station in-charge Sudhir Baigi said.

The bus, carrying students from a college in Thrissur under a field visit programme, was going to Katni in MP when it overturned, killing its helper, he said.

Out of the total 32 students travelling in the vehicle, 16 were injured and they received primary treatment in Raipura's government hospital, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahnagar area, Rachna Sharma said.

Two of the students, including one who received a head injury, were referred to Jabalpur for further treatment. The other one who received leg injury had requested to be shifted to Jabalpur, she said.

The students had come to Sagar's Harisingh Gour University from Kerala and were going to Katni as part of a field visit programme, she said.

