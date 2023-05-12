Madhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A mass marriage ceremony was organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram on Wednesday. The ceremony took place in the agricultural produce market of the town, in which as many as 156 couples got hitched as per rituals.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Uday Pratap Singh, Narmadapuram MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma and Seoni-Malwa MLA Prem Shankar Verma were present on the occasion. Alongside them, Sohgapur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Yadav and Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat were also present.

MLA Singh extended his best wishes to all the couples who got hitched in the ceremony. He also addressed the girls who got married and emphasized that they have to lead a happy life. He then handed over the cheque worth Rs 49 thousand to all the couples present on the occasion and termed the scheme introduced by state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be a good scheme.

MLA Dr Sharma said that the scheme is yielding fruits as per the objective of state CM Chouhan. He then addressed all the couples and said that they should lend contribution in the progress and development of the nation.