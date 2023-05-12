 Madhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram

MLA Singh extended his best wishes to all the couples who got hitched in the ceremony.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A mass marriage ceremony was organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram on Wednesday. The ceremony took place in the agricultural produce market of the town, in which as many as 156 couples got hitched as per rituals.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Uday Pratap Singh, Narmadapuram MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma and Seoni-Malwa MLA Prem Shankar Verma were present on the occasion. Alongside them, Sohgapur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Yadav and Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat were also present.

MLA Singh extended his best wishes to all the couples who got hitched in the ceremony. He also addressed the girls who got married and emphasized that they have to lead a happy life. He then handed over the cheque worth Rs 49 thousand to all the couples present on the occasion and termed the scheme introduced by state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be a good scheme.

MLA Dr Sharma said that the scheme is yielding fruits as per the objective of state CM Chouhan. He then addressed all the couples and said that they should lend contribution in the progress and development of the nation.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2-day seminar begins at Sapre Sangrahalaya
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 156 couples get hitched under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves held, stolen goods recovered in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves held, stolen goods recovered in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Officials check blood bank records, find irregularities in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Officials check blood bank records, find irregularities in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Collector directs officials to publicise CM public service campaign -2 in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Collector directs officials to publicise CM public service campaign -2 in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: NSUI protests against NEP, burns effigy of education minister in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: NSUI protests against NEP, burns effigy of education minister in Narmadapuram