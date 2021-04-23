Madhya Pradesh: 15,000 Remdesivir vials for 1. 5 lakh patients

BHOPAL: There seems to be no end in sight to the shortage of Remdesivir vials in the state. The central government has allocated 92,400 units of Remdesivir jab till April 30. The state government has to place orders for these vials to the medical companies.
As the number of patients is rising, the units of Remdesivir vials, which the state is getting, will not lessen its deficiency. The spiralling number of cases indicates that there will be nearly 1, 50,000 active patients by end of this month. The number of Remdesivir shots the state is getting will help only 15,000 patients. For that reason, the fight over Remdesivir vials will continue. Each patient needs six shots of Remdesivir.
The number of shots, allocated by the Centre till April 30, will help only 10% of patients. The blackmarketing of the vials is going on, despite the government’s claim that NSA will be imposed against hoarders of Remdesivir. The kin of patients are running from pillar to post to buy the injection.
As a result of the shortage of Remdesivir, a tug-of-war has begun between the states. This was the reason why, the Centre decided to allocate Remdesivir vials to the states. Nevertheless, its shortage will continue. According to a senior officer, the deficiency of Remdesivir vials is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. The number of shots the state is getting is fewer than what it actually required, so the shortage exists, he says.
Irregularities in distribution
As there are irregularities in the distribution of the injection, the ordinary people are not getting it. The private hospitals are not giving the jabs to those who need them. People are moving from one place to another with the doctor’s prescription for the injection. There is a quota of politicians and officers for the injection. Only VIPs are getting the Remdesivir jabs.
Politicians taking credit, people in trouble
Politicians in the state are taking credit that it is they who are playing an important role in the supply of Remdesivir vials. But the ordinary people are not getting it. If patients are given the shots of Remdesivir in the primary stage, the infection does not spread, but they are not getting it.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)