Madhya Pradesh: 15,000 Remdesivir vials for 1. 5 lakh patients

BHOPAL: There seems to be no end in sight to the shortage of Remdesivir vials in the state. The central government has allocated 92,400 units of Remdesivir jab till April 30. The state government has to place orders for these vials to the medical companies.

As the number of patients is rising, the units of Remdesivir vials, which the state is getting, will not lessen its deficiency. The spiralling number of cases indicates that there will be nearly 1, 50,000 active patients by end of this month. The number of Remdesivir shots the state is getting will help only 15,000 patients. For that reason, the fight over Remdesivir vials will continue. Each patient needs six shots of Remdesivir.

The number of shots, allocated by the Centre till April 30, will help only 10% of patients. The blackmarketing of the vials is going on, despite the government’s claim that NSA will be imposed against hoarders of Remdesivir. The kin of patients are running from pillar to post to buy the injection.