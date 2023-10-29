 Madhya Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl
Madhya Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl

The boy took the girl to his house and violated her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy raped a six-year-old girl in Amarpatan area under the Ramnagar police station, the police said. The police registered a complaint against the boy and began to search for him. In charge of the Ramnagar police station said when the incident occurred, the girl was playing outside her house.

The boy took the girl to his house and violated her. When the girl raised an alarm, her family members rushed to the spot. On seeing the girl’s family members, the boy ran away.

There was nobody in the house of the accused whose family members went to Ramnagar hospital where one of their family members was undergoing treatment. After committing the crime, the boy escaped, and the police are searching for him.

