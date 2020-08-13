Madhya Pradesh: 15 first-time ministers feel let down; can’t hoist flag in home districts

The ministers will not go to their home districts to hoist the national flag for the first time because of the corona pandemic.

To avoid crowd at the I-Day function, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that the collectors would hoist the flag in districts and the ministers be present in Bhopal at the state-level function.

The chief minister has been hoisting the flag in the state capital, and the ministers doing that in the districts.

Fifteen ministers have been inducted into the cabinet for the first time.

Each minister craves for hoisting the national flag in districts on the I-Day and on the Republic Day when they take the guard of honour.

Those who have been inducted into the cabinet for the first time have to wait till the Republic Day.