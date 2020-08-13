Madhya Pradesh: 15 first-time ministers feel let down; can’t hoist flag in home districts

The ministers will not go to their home districts to hoist the national flag for the first time because of the corona pandemic.
To avoid crowd at the I-Day function, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that the collectors would hoist the flag in districts and the ministers be present in Bhopal at the state-level function.
The chief minister has been hoisting the flag in the state capital, and the ministers doing that in the districts.
Fifteen ministers have been inducted into the cabinet for the first time.
Each minister craves for hoisting the national flag in districts on the I-Day and on the Republic Day when they take the guard of honour.
Those who have been inducted into the cabinet for the first time have to wait till the Republic Day.
The first-timers are Omprakash Saklecha, Arvind Bhadauria, Hardeep Singh Dang, Mohan Yadav, Usha Thakur, Prem Singh Patel, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, OPS Bhadauria, Suresh Dhakad, Girraj Dandotia, Inder Singh Parmar, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Ramkhilawan Patel, Ramkishore Kanwre and Brijendra Yadav have become ministers for the first time.
Animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel said the chief minister’s order is on the top priority.
According to Patel, as the children and youths are not celebrating the I-Day, everyone will follow the rules, and there will be enough time for celebrations.
Several functions are held in the districts, because the ministers stay there on the I-Day.
Many people attend functions held in districts. It is difficult to maintain social-distancing norms at such functions, so the government has decided to hold the state-level event in Bhopal.
