Madhya Pradesh: 142 power related cases solved at Lok Adalat

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 142 cases related to electricity were settled at the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Nearly 200 cases were put up before the court of district judge Justice SK Choube, sources in the court said.

A sum of Rs 9, 79, 009 was recovered from the defaulters through an agreement.

Besides that, a large number of cases related to the Motor Vehicle Act were settled and a sum of Rs 66, 834 was recovered through agreements between both the parties.

Similarly, out of 107 cases put up in the court of the district judge-II Kanchan Saxena, 17 were settled. A sum of Rs 19, 25, 491 was recovered.

Apart from that, many other cases, including family disputes, were solved at the Lok Adalat.

The National Lok Adalat was organised on the premises of the district court, Ashta.

Lok Adalat solves long-pending disputes

A National Lok Adalat was held in Seoni Malwa following instructions of the state Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur and District Legal Services Authority, Hoshangabad on Saturday. Justice Vandana Singh inaugurated the Lok Adalat. A large number of cases related to family dispute, cheque bouncing and revenue were settled at the Lok Adalat. Secretary of the Lawyers’ Association Anand Bhargava, sub-divisional magistrate Akhil Rathor, police station head Jitendra Singh Yadav and others were present at the Lok Adalat.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:15 AM IST