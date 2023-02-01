Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl blackmailed & raped by her uncle in Gwalior, accused arrested

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl blackmailed & raped by her uncle in Gwalior, accused arrested

The police arrested the accused based on minor's statement under POSCO Act

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested today for blackmailing and raping his niece, a minor by age, using her obscene photos and videos. The accused was arrested from the jurisdiction of Murar police station of Gwalior.

According to information, two months ago, when minor was taking bath, accused uncle made her obscene videos and pictures, through which accused uncle started blackmailing her. Also, once accused uncle forced the minor to give intoxicating pills to her parents in food and raped her. All this was going on since 29 December.

Accused uncle used minor's obscene videos for blackmailing her

After being troubled, the minor informed her parents about this incident. Parents took minor to the Murar police station where police filed case of blackmailing and rape under POSCO Act against the accused uncle and arrested him.

Based on minor’s medical report, the police presented the accused uncle in the court and assured that soon challan will be presented against the accused in court so that he will get the hardest punishment.  

article-image

