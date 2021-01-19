Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old boy molested, forced to watch obscene film in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Two youths molested a 14-year-old boy while he was returning home after playing with his friends, on Monday evening.

The boy told police that the accused also made him watch an obscene video while molesting him.

The Mangalwara police booked both the accused under sections 293,377 of IPC and sections 1,2,3 and 4 of POCSO Act.

As per police, Aman and Muzammil saw the boy who was returning from the Chhawni area at around 7 pm. The victim knew both of them so when they asked him to follow them to a nearby playground, he followed.

Later, taking him to an isolated area, the accused made him watch an obscene video and molested him. The victim returned home and informed his relatives about it.