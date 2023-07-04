Madhya Pradesh: 14 SPS Officers Promoted To IPS Cadre

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the promotion orders of 14 state police services officers to IPS cadre.

The DPC was done by the MHA for the list of year 2021 and 2022, but the orders were pending with the Government. The orders were issued on Monday.

These 14 IPS officers will be remain on one-year of probation period as per IPS services promotion rule.

Among the promoted IPS officers of the list year 2021-Manish Khatri, Sumil Kumar Mehta, Virendra Jain, Devendra Kumar Patidar, Ray Singh Narwaria, Ram Sharan Prajapati, Sundar Singh Kanesh and Rajesh Vyas.

Six officers have got the promotion from the list of 2022 among them Vinod Kumar Singh, Padma Vilochan Shukla, Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Ajay Pandey and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.