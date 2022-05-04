Madhya Pradesh: 14 arrested in Seoni mob lynching incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni Police have arrested 14 persons in connection with the death of two tribal men who were allegedly assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station, an official said on Wednesday. The state government has issued orders to provide financial assistance and government job to one of the family members of the victims.

Two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

Police station in-charge Ganpat Uike told the media that an FIR was registered following a complaint by Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the incident. A group of 15-20 people allegedly hit Sampatlal Batti, a resident of Sagar village and Simaria resident Dhansay Inwati with sticks accusing them of cow slaughter between 2.30 am and 3 am on Tuesday.

When Brajesh Batti arrived at the spot, he too was assaulted. Dhansay Inwati and Sampatlal Batti died around 6 am on Tuesday during the course of treatment in the hospital, the complainant said.

The SHO added that following the incident, police arrested Sher Singh Rathore (28), Ajay Sahu (27), Vedant Chouhan (18), Deepak Avadhia (38), Basant Raghuvanshi (32) and Raghunandan Raghuvanshi (20), all of whom have been named in the FIR, the police said in a press release.

Three suspects - Anshul Chourasia (22), Shivraj Raghuvanshi (23) and Rinku Pal (30) - were also arrested, the police said, adding that a manhunt was on for others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration in an official release said a financial assistance worth Rs 8.25 lakh has been approved for the kin of each of the deceased.

Also, Sampatlal Batti's daughter Sunita Batti has been appointed as a daily wage employee at a tribal girls' hostel in Barelipar village, and Dhansay Inwati's son Jaiprakash has been appointed as a daily wager at a Higher Secondary school in Vijaypani village, the release said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:15 PM IST