Madhya Pradesh: 13, including an infant, injured after gas cylinder blasts in Bhind

The gas cylinder exploded during the wedding event in Kachnav village

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): More than one dozen people including a six-month infant sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion that took place in Kachnav village of Bhind on Monday.

The injured were referred to Gwalior for the treatment. According to eyewitness, the incident took place, when there was wedding event going on at Rinku Yadav’s house on Monday afternoon, in which the cylinder exploded while the food was being prepared for the guests.

In incident, around 12 people including six month infant injured, who were later taken to local hospital for treatment but because of serious condition doctor referred them to Gwalior.

After receiving the information, Police team of Gomri police station reached the spot, and investigation is underway.

article-image

