Madhya Pradesh: 13 fresh Covid cases reported in state

Bhopal: State reported 13 Covid cases on Saturday. Damoh and Jabalpur reported three cases each while Indore and Tikamgarh reported two cases each. Bhopal, Mandsaur and Rajgarh reported one each. Active cases are 156 in the state with positive rate 0.01 per cent.

Besides, 6,08,669 vaccinations have been reported taking overall tally to 3,48,32,065 in the state. First dose tally went to 2,91,92,488 and second dose 56,39,577 in the state. Inoculation was conducted at 4,417 vaccination centres.

Jabalpur led with 24,121 followed by Morena with 22,819 and Bhind with 21,467 vaccinations. Bhopal, Sagar, Chhindwara, Khargone and Chhattarpur reported 16,155; 16,196; 16,500; 16,186 and 16,921 respectively. Indore reported 14,386 and Gwalior reported 11,774 vaccination while Sheopur reported zero vaccination. Satna reported 18,534 vaccinations.

As per National Health Mission officials, main focus is to boost second dose tally, which is far behind the first dose. NHM is planning to launch a special campaign to boost second dose and according to planning, beneficiaries will be sent message and even asha workers will be assigned to remind them to approach vaccination centre for second doses. However, rain and flood have hampered vaccinations a lot in the state as people specially, pregnant women face problems in approaching vaccination centres.