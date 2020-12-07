Madhya Pradesh: 128 DSPs join state police force after passing out parade

BHOPAL : It is essential to always remain a student to succeed in life, strong will power and restraint on speech is must in service, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing the passing out parade of 128 new deputy superintendents of police, here on Monday.
The joint convocation of the 39th, 40th and 41st batches of the DSP officers was held at Bhouri Police Academy. During the ceremony, 36 officers including 19 women were awarded for their outstanding performance during the training. Women officers secured first position in overall performance in the 39th and 40th batches.
While the officers receiving the awards were present at function, the other officers completing their training participated in the function through YouTube Live from their respective districts virtually.
Stressing on dedication and strong willpower, the minister said that one must remain strong during service. Many challenges come in life but a person with a strong mind and willpower grab the opportunities emerging from adverse situations, said Mishra. Stating that there is no match to the experience, the minister said, the officers acquiring all skills and training have passed out of the academy, but there is no greater teacher than experience.
Women officers outperform their male counterparts
Of the 128 Deputy Superintendents of Police of the three batches, 56 were women officers. The women officers had an edge over their male counterparts when it came to performance during the training. During the ceremony 36 officers were awarded, of which 19 were women.
On the basis of overall performance in the three batches, women officers of the two batches got the first place. Richa Jain of 39th batch, Yashasvi Shinde of 40th batch and Parag Saini of 41st batch bagged the first positions in their respective batches. Priya Singh from 39th batch and Yashasvi Shinde from 40th batch got the first position while Parag Saini got the first position in 41st batch in internal examination.
