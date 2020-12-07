Madhya Pradesh: 128 DSPs join state police force after passing out parade

BHOPAL : It is essential to always remain a student to succeed in life, strong will power and restraint on speech is must in service, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing the passing out parade of 128 new deputy superintendents of police, here on Monday.

The joint convocation of the 39th, 40th and 41st batches of the DSP officers was held at Bhouri Police Academy. During the ceremony, 36 officers including 19 women were awarded for their outstanding performance during the training. Women officers secured first position in overall performance in the 39th and 40th batches.

While the officers receiving the awards were present at function, the other officers completing their training participated in the function through YouTube Live from their respective districts virtually.