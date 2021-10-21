Madhya Pradesh: 12 new COVID-19 cases recorded; zero death; over 4.19 lakh inoculated in a day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,709 on Thursday with the addition of 12 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,110, leaving the state with 88 active cases, he said.

With 54,262 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,97,22,437, the official added.

An official release said 6,78,02,042 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,19,485 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,721, new cases 12, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,110, active cases 88, number of tests so far 1,97,22,437.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:41 PM IST