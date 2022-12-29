Madhya Pradesh: 12 ministers fail in BJP survey

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A survey made by the Bharatiya Janata Party one year ahead of the assembly election has set off alarm bells for the ruling dispensation. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the leaders of the organisation recently mulled over the survey report for more than nine hours.

Apart from this, Chouhan is holding one-to-one discussion with the legislators. The party is worried about the problems the ministers are facing in their constituencies. Out of 30 ministers, 12 are on a sticky wicket in their areas. As far as their performance goes, the surveys conducted by the Central leadership show those ministers have failed.

Most of these ministers are associated with the RSS ideology and considered attention-seekers. As they are cut off from the people, they may be in trouble during the elections.

According to the survey, among the ministers, whose position in their constituencies is weak, two come from tribal areas. The position of three legislators, who joined the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia and became ministers, is also feeble in their constituencies.

The people in their constituencies are angry with these ministers, because they have kept away from voters. They have not been able to work for people’s welfare. Besides, arrogance of their supporters has also become a major problem for these ministers.

On the other hand, there are many BJP leaders who are connected with grass-roots for a long time. The ministers like Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Silawat, Pradumnya Singh Tomar, Omprakash Saklecha and Vishvas Sarang are strongly rooted in their constituencies.

Ministers on sticky wicket

Minister Constituency

Bisahulal Singh Anuppur

Meena Singh Manpur

Mahendra Singh Sisodia Bamhori

Jagdish Devda Malhargarh

Mohan Yadav Ujjain (south)

Usha Thakur Mhow

Brajendra Pratap Singh Panna

Bharat Singh Kushwaha Gwalior (rural)

Inder Singh Parmar Shujalpur

Ramkhelawan Patel Amarpatan

OPS Bhadoria Mehgaon

Suredh Dhakad Pohri