 Madhya Pradesh: 12 injured after bus overturns in Rajgarh district
PTIUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): At least 12 persons were injured when a bus overturned near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Friday, police said.

The bus with 50 passengers on board overturned near Madhopura village under Karanwas police station area around 5.30 am, a police official said.

The bus driver dozed off at wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn, Karanwas police station in-charge Ajay Singh Yadav said.

At least 12 passengers were injured in the accident and have been admitted to Biora civil hospital, he said.

The bus was heading to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) from Surat (Gujarat), he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

