Madhya Pradesh: 12 Big cats from South Africa to arrive in Kuno Sanctuary soon

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Shivpuri: Officials at Kuno National Park in Shivpuri are gearing up to wecoming 12 Cheetahs from South Africa. The big cats will be brought to the national park on January 10.

Cheetahs are main attraction at the Kuno Sanctuary.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma said a discussion was held between the Indian government and the South African government to bring 12 Cheetahs and adequate preparations have been made.

Six enclosures had already been made and additional eight enclosures were built for the Cheetahs who will soon arrive at the park. The cheetahs will be quarantined before being released.

Earlier, the park saw arrival of Cheetahs from Namibia and they have now become accustomed to the environment at Kuno and also have begun hunting for themselves. On the basis of their adaptation, more Cheetahs are being brought from South Africa.