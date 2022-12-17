e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 12 Big cats from South Africa to arrive in Kuno Sanctuary soon

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Big cats from South Africa to arrive in Kuno Sanctuary soon

The big cats will be brought to the national park on January 10.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo
Follow us on

Shivpuri: Officials at Kuno National Park in Shivpuri are gearing up to wecoming 12 Cheetahs from South Africa. The big cats will be brought to the national park on January 10.

Cheetahs are main attraction at the Kuno Sanctuary.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma said a discussion was held between the Indian government and the South African government to bring 12 Cheetahs and adequate preparations have been made.

Six enclosures had already been made and additional eight enclosures were built for the Cheetahs who will soon arrive at the park. The cheetahs will be quarantined before being released.

Earlier, the park saw arrival of Cheetahs from Namibia and they have now become accustomed to the environment at Kuno and also have begun hunting for themselves. On the basis of their adaptation, more Cheetahs are being brought from South Africa.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Shivpuri CMO, food officer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Big cats from South Africa to arrive in Kuno Sanctuary soon

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Big cats from South Africa to arrive in Kuno Sanctuary soon

Madhya Pradesh: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha torches effigy of Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto

Madhya Pradesh: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha torches effigy of Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto

Central delegation meets Madhya Pradesh government officers to further good governance collaboration

Central delegation meets Madhya Pradesh government officers to further good governance collaboration

Madhya Pradesh seer sits atop 'Shivaling', pictures go viral; invites ire from religious leaders

Madhya Pradesh seer sits atop 'Shivaling', pictures go viral; invites ire from religious leaders

Madhya Pradesh BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Congress to clear stance

Madhya Pradesh BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Congress to clear stance