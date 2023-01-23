Madhya Pradesh: 115 dogs, four cats captivate crowd in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 115 dogs of different breeds which took part at the 12th all-breed dog show organised by Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University on Monday captivated the audience.

There were also four cats of various breeds which drew the attention of the crowd.

The most interesting event was the fancy dress competition among the dogs and cats.

Vice-chancellor PK Mishra was the chief guest on the occasion. The first prize at the dog show went to the German shepherd, Koko. It belongs to Manish Kanaujia.

The second prize went to a Labrador, Gogo, which belongs to Aquib Mirza. An American bully, Sinu, belonging to Sparsh Goswami, got the third prize. The fourth prize was given to the Golden Retriever. The best new-born canine award went to German Shepherd of Shubham Chokse, Jumbo.

The cat show was equally entertaining when the four beauties entered the ring.

Dogs’ fashion show

A fancy dress competition for dogs and cats was also organised. It was a hilarious scene when Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labradors and other breeds of 15 dogs entered the scene in a different mode. They were clad in Kurta-Pyjama, flower dress, non-descriptive fairy dress, butterfly dress, south Indian lungi, frock, jump-suit and other beautiful clothes.

In the fancy dress competition, the first prize went to Koko, a Labrador. A Farsi cat Orio got the first prize in the fancy dress competition among the cats.

