Madhya Pradesh: 11 districts of state on verge of corona burst, new worries for health department

BHOPAL: Districts like Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Jabalpur, Raisen, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Rewa, Satna and Bhind, are on the verge of 'corona burst'. With cases rising steadily in these districts with every passing day, the health department is counting days before the big bang occurs.

As such health department's concentration has suddenly shifted from the well-known hotspots of Ujjain, Indore and Bhopal to these districts.

Meanwhile, on Friday, state's corona tally stood at 6,192 positive cases and 272 deaths. Indore leads the tally with 2,850 positive cases and 109 deaths followed by Bhopal with 1,176 cases and 40 deaths.

Ujjain has so far reported 51 deaths and 504 positive cases while Burhanpur has 209 and Jabalpur has 194 positive cases and eight deaths. Khandwa has so far identified 208 corona patients, while Khargone has 114 virus-infected patients. Dhar has recorded 107 positive cases, followed by Gwalior with 90 cases and Raisen with 67 cases.

Mandsaur has reported 83 cases while Dewas has accounted for 73 cases. Neemuch and Morena have reported 58 positive cases so far. Hoshangabad has 37 cases and Sagar has 57 cases.

Bhind accounts for 44 cases, Badwani for 39 and Ratlam for 29 cases. Vidisha has till date identified 17 such cases and Rewa has 26 cases.

While Agar-Malwa has 13 cases, Bhind has 38 cases.

Satna accounts for 12 positive cases, while Betul and Shajapur have nine cases each. Jhabua has reported 11 cases and Sidhi has eight cases.

Chhindwara, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Dindori and Sehore have reported five cases each, while Tikamgarh, Ashok Nagar and Damoh have six cases each. Harda, Anuppur, Alirajpur and Panna have three positive cases each.

Chhattarpur and Rajgarh have identified two corona cases each till date while Guna, Seoni, Mandla, Damoh, Umaria, Singrauli and Balaghat have reported one case each.

As per health department, 211 positive cases were reported in a single day in state while the percentage of positive cases in state stood at 6.4. On Friday 4,077 samples were tested across the state.