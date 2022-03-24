Madhya Pradesh: 11% DA hike for MPPMCL employees

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) has announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 11 per cent to its employees, according to official information. The dearness allowances of employees has been increased from the existing 20% to 31%.

As per the order, 11 per cent additional dearness allowance is to be paid to employees under the seventh pay scale, on the basic pay from March 1, 2022 (to be paid on April 2022). The staffers will get 31 per cent DA with effect from March 1, 2022, officials said.

5-day working week till June 30

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department of state government on Wednesday, the working days of all the offices under MPPMCL have been fixed for five days a week i.e., from Monday to Friday till June 30. As per the official information, the office hours on these working days will be from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Earlier, five days week was being ordered till 31 March 2022, which has been extended till 30 June 2022. The Power Management Company has issued orders in this regard on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:21 PM IST