 Madhya Pradesh: 108 Ambulance Carrying Pregnant Woman Overturns In Datia; 1 Dead, 5 Critical
One person died on the spot while the other five had sustained severe injuries and were admitted in the hospital for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Ambulance overturned in Datia due to overspeeding; 1 died on the spot while 5 sustained injuries | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding ambulance overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia on Thursday. The accident happened when the ambulance was carrying a pregnant lady, who was due for the delivery, to Dinara Hospital. 

One person died on the spot while the other five had sustained severe injuries and were admitted in the hospital for treatment. It was reported that their condition was critical.

According to information, the 108 Janani Ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman, Radha, to Dinara Hospital for delivery on Thursday. She was accompanied by her family members, Kusum, Shanti, Manju and Ravi Kushwaha and one senior citizen, 65-year-old Pelu Kushwaha. 

The tragic accident occured near the Khudawali village, Dinara in Datia, where the ambulance went out of control and overturned due to overspeeding. 

After the ambulance overturned, the accused driver ran away from the spot. The accident resulted in the death of 65-year-old Pelu Kushwaha on the spot. The onlookers saw this, and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the injured people to the Dinara Hospital. 

Case registered

The police have registered a case against the accused and further, investigations are underway. 

The injured people were later referred to the District Hospital Datia for further treatment since their conditions are critical. 

