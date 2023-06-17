Madhya Pradesh: 105 People Get Back Their Lost Mobile Phones In Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Singrauli police have returned 105 mobile phones worth Rs 14 lakh to their owners, official sources said.

After Yusuf Qureshi took over as superintendent of police in the district, he directed the police officials to recover the stolen mobile phones which are as valuable as any property.

Therefore, whenever a mobile is lost, its owner faces a lot of problems, Qureshi said.

On the instructions of Qureshi, a cyber team headed by sub-inspector Jitendra Bhadauria was formed.

The team began to search for the mobile phones of those who registered complaints in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The team has recovered 105 mobile phones in the past two months.

He further said the police were searching for missing mobile phones through cyber cells.