Madhya Pradesh: 104 Ponds Dug Up In Satna, Residents Relax | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has dug up 104 water tanks under the Amritsarovar Yojna launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the campaign a pond has been dug up at Pithaurabad in Uchehara Panchayat.

Collector Anurag Verma and chief executive officer of district Panchayat Parikshit Jhare took initiative to get the ponds dug up.

The ponds, dug up at a cost of Rs 21.86 lakh, have increased ground water level by 28,500 cubic meters.

Consequently, those who are living in the areas where ponds have been dug up are getting enough water in their wells and through their hand pumps.

The water tanks are full to their capacity throughout the year. So during summers, there is no shortage of water in the area.

Such ponds are also helping the farmers to do fish farming and to irrigate farmlands, besides wild animals are quenching their thirst from the ponds.

Saplings of various trees have been planted on the banks of those ponds and in their catchment areas.

Once there was a shortage of water in the human settlements at the foothills of Uchehara, but after the digging up of these ponds, the residents have heaved a sigh of relief.